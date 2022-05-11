Won’t let lies, propaganda affect Pak-US ties: State Dept

The US State Department building. Photo: The News/File

WASHINGTON: States Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday said that they won’t let propaganda and lies harm relationship between the United States and Pakistan. According to Geo News, the States Department spokesmen said that they respect ties with Pakistan.

He said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a detailed discussion with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a phone call on Tuesday, adding that they talked about strengthening the ties between two countries.

In Islamabad, Chinese Charge d Affaires Pang Chunxue, meanwhile, called on FM Bilawal. During the meeting, the foreign minister said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will boost trade in the region.

He said that Pak-China friendship is an everlasting example of lasting and lasting relations in the world. He said that Pakistan wants to increase trade relations with all countries of the world.

The Chinese Charge d’ Affaires congratulated Bilawal on assuming the post of foreign minister. Bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner called on the Bilawal and congratulated him on assuming office of the foreign minister. Further expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.



The Foreign Minister said Pak UK relations are historically stable and strong and we will take these relations forward in mutual interest. He said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom would work together to further develop economic and trade relations for the common good.

Asim Yasin adds: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that whoever subverts the Constitution should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

“Whatever the PTI did from April 3 to 10 and afterwards amounts to subverting the Constitution. This is our stance and we cannot take it lightly,” he said while talking to journalists after chairing a meeting of PPP ministers in the federal cabinet at the Parliament House. He said a parliamentary commission should investigate the people involved in violating the Constitution.

Replying to a question, Bilawal said Imran Khan's stance on a foreign conspiracy is false as he was removed by a democratic conspiracy. “He was removed by constitutional means. He was removed by the conspiracy of the Bilawal House, not the United States,” he said, adding that Imran Khan is now attacking the state institutions and harming democracy. He said the PPP spent three years to bring the opposition on one page and remove Imran Khan. “We brought the opposition on one page, brought a no-confidence motion and succeeded,” he said. He advised Imran Khan to come back to parliament and play his role as the opposition leader.

Asked about his plan to visit the United States, Bilawal said he does not have any final plan to visit the United States at the moment. In reply to another question, he said the PPP had launched a series of power projects in the country under the CPEC, but Imran Khan's incapable government destroyed these projects.

Separately, chairing a meeting Bilawal directed the PPP federal ministers to serve the people, saying that there should be no negligence in solving the problems of people. He was briefed by the ministers on the performance of their departments.

Bilawal said the problems of people, who are in trouble due to the incompetence of the previous government, should be solved. He said Imran Khan's incompetent and illegitimate government has left a heap of issues, but it should be conveyed to people that the PPP politics is based on service to people.