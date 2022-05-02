Scholz defends policies: Ukraine FM asks China to be security guarantor

Beijing: Ukraine’s foreign minister has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow recently published by Beijing’s state media.

Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the United States threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow.

"Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers," Dmytro Kuleba was quoted as saying by official news agency Xinhua on Sunday.

"We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine’s security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People’s Republic of China."

China in 2013 pledged to provide Ukraine with "security guarantees" if it is ever invaded or threatened with nuclear attack, but appeared evasive on the same issue in the wake of Russia’s attack. In response to a question about the guarantee last month, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman suggested that such "security assurances have clear limitations on the content and are triggered under specific conditions".

Meanwhile, Russia suggested on Sunday that it could seize the Russian-based assets of countries it deems hostile in retaliation for a US proposal to sell off Russian oligarchs’ assets and pay the proceeds to Ukraine.

"As far as companies based in Russian territory are concerned whose owners are citizens of hostile countries and where the decision has been taken" to seize Russian assets, "it is fair to take reciprocal measures and confiscate assets," said the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.

Meantime, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday defended his decisions on Ukraine, at once rejecting criticisms that he has been acting too slowly while also batting off calls to halt weapons deliveries to Kyiv.