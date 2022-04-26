Imran asked Zardari not to make Shehbaz PM: PPP

Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan addressing a press conference in Islamabad on April 25, 2022. Photo: Twitter/PPPDera

ISLAMABAD: PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi claimed Monday that when no-confidence motion was in process, Imran Khan had sent a message to former president Asif Ali Zardari to make someone else the prime minister, instead of Shehbaz Sharif, but the latter refused saying “absolutely not”.

Addressing a press conference with PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, Kundi said: “Asif Ali Zardari told the messenger that he would not back out from a commitment he had made, and Shehbaz Sharif would become the prime minister.”

However, Kundi did not name the messenger despite repeated questions, saying, “I cannot confirm." The PPP leaders also demanded trial under Article 6 of all those who violated the Constitution.

Kundi said the ISPR chief had explained clearly the question about contact with the establishment by the Prime Minister’s Office. “If Imran Khan has courage, he should say that the DG ISPR is misrepresenting a fact,” he said.

About resignations of the PTI members from the National Assembly, Kundi said that if they had really resigned, they should return the government vehicles. “The chairmen of the standing committees belonging to the PTI are still using government vehicles and petrol,” he said.



About the foreign funding case, he said that if the PTI had not taken funds from the enemy elements, then why they were scared. He said that by campaigning, some elements were defaming the army while working on India's agenda. “Imran Khan is targeting the institutions of the country and should tell who are his opponents and facilitators,” he said.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz did not target the institution, but personalities. “We objected in the internal meetings,” he said. He said the PTI for the sake of power, started targeting the institutions and declaring its opponents as traitors.

He said it had been heard that Farah Khan had been given 250-kanal land. “When the footprint reaches Bani Gala, we will search it,” he said. Kundi said they say don't ask questions on the gifts of Toshakhana while the gifts are missing from there. “They also have to be accounted for it,” he said. Kundi said the PTI government pushed the country into darkness.

About inclusion of PTI in the Charter of Democracy, Kundi said Imran Khan’s party would be welcomed in charter of reconciliation. Chan said, "As long as the institution supports you, it is fine, and if that institution works according to the Constitution and law, then you start feeling bad about it.” He said a senior general is being targeted as part of an organised campaign.

Chan said the PTI was currently attacking the Chief Election Commissioner who was appointed by itself in 2019. “All political parties except PTI stand with the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he said.