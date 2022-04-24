PPP organises event to celebrate Imran Khan’s ouster from power

Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister Saeed Ghani has said the lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been facing a dilemma these days whether to keep sitting in the National Assembly and the Senate or resign from the parliament in protest.

He stated this while addressing a programme titled ‘Jashan-e-Nijat’ organised by the Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Thursday to celebrate the ouster of the PTI’s government.

Ghani, who is also the president of the PPP’s Karachi division, said people had been facing immense hardships due to the unjust and anti-people policies of the PTI government. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had adopted a democratic method to get rid of the PTI’s government regime.

After the ouster of Imran Khan’s government, some PTI leaders tendered resignations while the others kept clinging to the government posts, he said, adding that provincial governors belonging to the PTI continued to cling to their positions despite tendering resignations.

He said President Dr Arif Alvi was neither resigning nor was he ready to fulfil his constitutional duties.

The labour minister said Imran Khan had raised the issue of the foreign-backed conspiracy to divert the public’s attention from his failures and the anti-people regime that he adopted while he was in power.

He said that during his tenure as prime minister, Khan had used a helicopter to shuttle between the Prime Minister House and Bani Gala and spent millions of rupees from the public exchequer.

He alleged that the prices of essential commodities jacked up during the PTI’s government to extend undue benefits to certain influential quarters. He claimed that several financial scams related to the PTI’s rule would soon come to the fore.