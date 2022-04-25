PPP MPA says Imran pressurising national institutions

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Nighat Orakzai on Sunday accused ousted prime minister Imran Khan of pressurizing the national institutions by announcing to hold a long march.

Terming it a joke, she observed that by addressing a press conference, Imran Khan was seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (concessions) from the opposition to avoid accountability on Tosha Khana, helicopter and so-called threatening letter issues.

Nighat Orakzai said the National Security Committee had once again clarified that there was no conspiracy in the letter that former prime minister had been waving in public meetings.

By instigating people against national institutions, she said, Imran Khan was trying to create anarchy in the country.

The PPP leader said Imran Khan will have to face accountability in the foreign funding case, Tosha Khana and the helicopter scandal and he would have to stop cracking jokes about the national institutions and people. She said the affairs of the country could not be run by simple delivering speeches but through better policies. The PPP legislator alleged that Imran Khan was a certified thief who, she said, had earned a bad name for the country at the international level.

She hoped the Supreme Court of Pakistan would take decisions according to law and the Constitution.

Nighat Orakzai said it was astonishing that Imran had declared every dissident a traitor and all those who supported him as patriots.