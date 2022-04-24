No plan to shelve ‘Sehat Card’ despite complaints: Patel

Abdul Qadir Patel. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel has said despite numerous complaints, the government has no plan to shelf the “Sehat Sahulat Programme.”

Talking to media persons during his visit to PolyClinic here on Saturday, Patel said there are a number of complaints regarding the “Sehat Sahulat Programme,” while facts and figures were contrary to those portrayed by the previous government.

He said the federal government had only managed the mechanism to provide health facilities being provided by the Sehat Card. He said there is no decision to stop provision of health facilities. We are trying to collect actual data of money spent on advertisements and money being spent on the people, Patel said.

The federal minister for health said the government was trying to reduce the price of life-saving drugs and had decided to amend the law of medical teaching institutions’ reforms. He said after the amendment, the bill would be presented before the prime minister in the Cabinet meeting. He said the ministry had also planned to eradicate polio virus from the country and would brief the cabinet while pledging to work against polio virus with full force. Patel said to eradicate polio, we need to work on an emergency basis and if any polio case is found, the entire area would be put under surveillance.

