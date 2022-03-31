Minister hails extension of Sehat Card to tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Health Minister Taimur Jhagra has congratulated residents of the ex-Fata on the extension of the Sehat Card plus facility to tribal districts of the province.

In his video message? released for electronic media, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had signed the summary being sent for transfer of Sehat Sahulat program’s funds from federal to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“You will now be able to avail the KP Sehat Card Plus package from April 2022, which also includes services such as liver and kidney transplants and Covid treatment,” he added. ?He further added that Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin agreed to transfer federal funds for ex-Fata residents for the Sehat Sahulat program to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also said that now tribals could avail free medical services across the country under the Sehat Card Plus scheme. He announced that the amount of Rs700,000 per family of tribal districts for free treatment has now been upgraded to Rs1 million per family annually.