Panahgahs, Sehat Card still functional: Merriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Spokesperson Merriyum Aurangzeb has termed the news of the closure of Ehsaas programme and Panahgahs as a lie.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that Shehbaz Sharif had made it clear in his first address to the National Assembly after being elected Prime Minister that public service projects would continue.

She said the Benazir Income Support Program will not only continue but will be further expanded and in this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to make this program a source of education for boys and girls.

She said that no public welfare program has been stopped, and every project for the welfare of the people will be further improved. Merriyum Aurangzeb said that lies are being spread by those who are accustomed to lying on the Prime Minister’s chair and container and also requested the media to refrain from giving space to such baseless information.

Merriyum Aurangzeb said thank God Almighty that today there is an elected Prime Minister in the country who cares about the pain and suffering of the people and who has a generosity for the people and a passion to serve them. She further added that today there is an elected Prime Minister in the country who does not use public and national security issues for his politics.