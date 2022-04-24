Appointments, promotions in NA Secretariat against rules

Asad Qaiser. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser allegedly recruited and promoted employees against the rules and regulations in the Parliament Secretariat during his tenure.

The sources said that the former NA Speaker hired and promoted over 200 employees in the Secretariat who hailed from his constituency.

Asad Qaiser got his brother-in-law Tahir Qadeem appointed temporarily in the KP Assembly as Grade-17 officer and then transferred him to Islamabad on deputation. Later, he permanently appointed his brother-in-law in the National Assembly, said the sources.

They said that the NA former speaker also promoted nine officers on April 2, against the rules and regulations. Besides, he also promoted his brother-in-law to the Grade-19 slot, a day before the vote of no-confidence against the former prime minister. The promotions were neither on the agenda nor the working paper was prepared for them, sources claimed. Despite efforts, Asad Qaiser could not be contacted.