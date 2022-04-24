 
Sunday April 24, 2022
Man kills wife, father

By Bureau report
April 24, 2022

PESHAWAR: A man killed his wife and father-in-law over a family dispute in Daudzai area on Saturday.

Police said one Ghulam Hussain allegedly opened fire in the house of his in-laws, killing his wife Ghazala and her father. Police said the couple had developed differences for some time.

