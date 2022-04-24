Sports complex in Malir to be completed by end of 2022, says Wahab

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) held on Saturday the groundbreaking ceremony of a sports complex at the Star Ground in Sherpao Colony, Malir.

During the ceremony, KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab also laid the foundation stone for the construction of monuments and adjoining roads at the Benazir Bhutto Park and Hussaini Chowk in the area. These projects would be completed at a cost of Rs2.5 billion.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, said the conspiracy of secret letter was hatched up in Bani Gala. "Imran Khan and his followers should be asked where those millions of jobs are that he had promised. Where has the trillion trees project gone?” he asked.

He remarked that the three-and-a-half years of Khan’s government had pushed the country backward as the former prime minister’s tenure was a waste.

Provincial Minister Sajid Jokhio, National Assembly member Agha Rafiullah, Sindh Assembly member Muhammad Alam Jamoat and Project Director Neighbourhood Scheme Nazir Memon also addressed the ceremony.

The KMC administrator said that three stadiums and a modern sports complex would be constructed on the 20-acre Star Ground and roads around the sports complex would also be constructed.

He said the Benazir Bhutto Park was also being constructed to provide recreational facilities to the people of the area. He added that the park would have a play area for children, separate area for women, jogging track, walking track and other facilities.

He announced that a monument would be set up at Hussaini Chowk which would be the hallmark of Sherpao Colony. "A positive change is visible and playgrounds and open spaces are being preserved," he said.

He said that all the three projects would be completed by the end of this year.

Wahab recalled that the Sindh chief minister had visited the area a few months back and the local leadership there had asked him to save their land.

He gave the credit for initiating work on the sports complex to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Wahab said the people of the underprivileged areas should get the same facilities as the people of developed areas. "The demands made by the residents of the area to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are being fulfilled one by one," he said, adding that development work was under way on the Mehran Highway.

He said that a driving licence office had been set up in Malir so that people of the area did not have to go far to get their driving licence.

Responding to a question, he said that some people had tried to disrupt the ongoing development work on Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road in Saddar but the work would be completed immediately after Eid.

Wahab lamented that there had been political instability in the country due to which economic stability could not be achieved.

"If serious political parties work together, political stability will come in the coming days and then the economy of the country will improve," the KMC administrator remarked.

Malir Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam and other government officials were also present on the occasion.