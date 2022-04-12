Father kills son in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A man allegedly shot dead his son over disobedience in Pirano Killay in Sehr-e-Behlol area in Takhtbhai on Monday. Muaddasir, brother of slain Mubassir, told the police that his father opened fire on his brother over a domestic issue.

He said that his brother used to disobey his father’s directives over certain issues and always did what was against his father's wishes. The complainant said that his brother's disobedience led to the extreme step, which resulted in his killing. The police registered a case and started an investigation.