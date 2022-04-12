Construction work on Golra Morr underpass to start soon

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) would soon start construction work on vehicular underpass on Golra Morr Chowk to resolve longstanding issue of a direct access for sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16.The procurement of the project has been concluded and it has recently been awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder at the cost of Rs717.644 million, an official of NHA told APP on Monday.

The underpass on Golra Morr Chowk had been was planned to facilitate the road users and to ensure smooth flow of traffic without any hindrance. The official said that physical work of the project would start soon and it would completed in 12-month time period. He said about 125,000 vehicles entered the underpass everyday and it has become a black spot due to continued accidents on the busy route.