Security upped in Kolai-Palas

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Kolai-Palas, Sulman Khan on Sunday said that the safety of citizens was the prime duty of his debarment and all resources were being utilised for the purpose.
“We have enhanced our patrolling period to Iftar and Sehr to cope effectively with any untoward incident during the holy month of Ramazan,” he told reporters here.
He said that a comprehensive security plan was evolved for the Ramazan, which was being implemented across the district.
