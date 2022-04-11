Philanthropists provide sehri, iftari in hospitals

Islamabad : The charity organizations and philanthropists are providing free meals at sehri, iftari to attendants of ailing patients who have no choice except to spend their time on the lawns and pavements of the hospitals during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the details, thousands of people from different parts of the country come to the hospitals to take care of their patients but they often lack financial resources to afford proper accommodation and food.

The welfare organizations make arrangements for these kinds of people throughout the year especially in the shape of ‘dastarkhwans’. But when the holy month of Ramazan begins the level of free food delivery increases manifold as individuals also come up and make contributions in this respect.

The administration of the hospitals has streamlined the issue of free meals at sehri, iftari because the organizations and individuals who want to contribute have to obtain written permission before getting access to the premises of the hospitals.

An organization formed by a group of young students named ‘Eat With Me” is also making efforts to provide free meals in the hospitals.

There are also many other organizations and groups, which are quite prominent and financially strong and are also playing their role to provide free food in the hospitals like Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic Hospital, and Holy Family Hospital. It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of people turn to hospitals in the major cities like Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the treatment of their patients as they have no proper medical facilities in their respective areas.

Dr. Jabbar Khan, who works at the local hospital, said the philanthropists provide free meals to attendants and visitors in the hospitals throughout the year but their work increases intensely in the month of Ramazan.