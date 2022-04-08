2 killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

Husnain Jan, 17, was swimming in the Kunhar River in the Garhi Habibullah area to beat the heat when he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

An official of the Rescue 1122, Amir Kadam, told reporters that the divers and locals were taking part in the search for the body.

In another incident, Mohammad Dildar sustained serious injuries when his motorbike collided head on with another one in Dodial area.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In another incident, two people sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trolley hit a motorbike at Karakoram Highway near here. The locals rushed the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.