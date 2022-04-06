JUIF suffers setback in Hazara

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has suffered a major setback in the second phase of the local government elections as it managed to win only four of 22 tehsil chairmen slots in Hazara Division because of internal rift.
“We could win almost half of the teshil councils seats in seven districts of Hazara but party’s internal differences and poll rigging committed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf deprived us of the major success in the division,” the JUIF’s provincial deputy head and ex- senator, Hidayatullah Shah, old reporters here on Tuesday.
The JUIF contestants won the tehsil chairmen slots in Judbah tehsil of Torghar, Allai Tehsil of Battagram and Kandia and Dasu tehsils of Upper Kohistan on March 31.
“Our party’s office-bearers who were denied tickets in the Suo tehsil of Upper Kohistan, Dor Mera and Hassanzai tehsils of Torghar and Pattan tehsil of Lower Kohistan won elections independently,” Shah said.
He alleged that the activists of ruling party threw the ballet boxes of JUIF aspirant, Maulana Roshin, into the Indus river when they realised that they were losing the elections in Dasu tehsil of Upper Kohistan.
“The result of the constituency has been withheld by the Election Commission of Pakistan. We are sure that our aspirant will win the Dasu tehsil chairman slot,” Shah added.
He said that his party would also discuss two major reasons, one of denying tickets to the diehard workers and poll rigging committed by the ruling PTI in the Hazara Division in its upcoming meeting.
NOWSHERA: A man was killed while two others, including a passer-by, sustained injuries when a rival opened...
PESHAWAR: The Prime Foundation arranged a three days spinal anaesthesia training workshop at the Kuwait Teaching...
SUKKUR: Two children drowned in a pond in district Qambar Shahdadkot on Tuesday.Reports said two children, including a...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the federal ombudsman to increase its outreach to far-flung areas...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday accorded approval to 17 projects worth 20 billion...
SUKKUR: Two women died and two rescued in the two different incidents of suicide in Nawabshah and Sanghar...
Comments