Hamza warns Pervaiz over ‘illegal’ moves

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Punjab chief minister hopeful Hamza Shehbaz has warned the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi of dire consequences if he continued his 'anti-constitutional' moves.

In a press conference, he said Imran Khan and his allies were violating the Constitution openly. "Their workers and leaders broke into a hotel and tried to attack our members. The Supreme Court has taken notice of the matter. We had more than 200 numbers and if Pervaiz Elahi has the required number, why is he postponing the Punjab Assembly session again and again,” he asked.

Hamza said Pervaiz Elahi was an old player of violating the Constitution. "The country will be ruled by the Constitution and we will be able to live with dignity," he maintained. "Imran Niazi wants to destroy the system. The PMLN will adopt all legal, constitutional and political ways to counter the anti-constitutional moves of Imran Khan,” he added.