After NA, Punjab Assembly may also be dissolved: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and newly appointed provincial Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema (L). Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Following the National Assembly, the Punjab Assembly is also likely to be dissolved as Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned newly appointed provincial Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at the Prime Minister’s Office today, said well-placed sources.

During the meeting, Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema will seek guidance about the future strategy and will discuss the ongoing political situation and the provincial affairs with the prime minister, said the sources privy to the matter.

The government sources said that the newly-appointed governor can assign the responsibilities of the interim chief minister to Usman Buzdar.

Cheema was appointed after Mohammad Sarwar was sacked unceremoniously by President Arif Alvi, reportedly on the complaint of PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has also directed Usman Buzdar and senior PTI leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to reach Islamabad today. The duo will brief the prime minister about the number game in the provincial assembly, said the sources.

The meeting will deliberate on various options to deal with the ongoing political crisis in the province.

The country's most populous province witnessed drama inside the assembly when the voting for the election of the chief minister was not held and the session was adjourned.

Drama in Punjab Assembly

The Punjab Assembly, which was called to elect a new leader of the House, was adjourned until April 6 on Sunday.

The session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari without completing the procedure for the election of the chief minister. Following the ruling, there was a commotion in the House and the opposition started raising slogans against the government.

Journalists were not allowed to cover the proceedings for the second consecutive day.



The session started with a delay of one hour and 25 minutes instead of the scheduled time of 11:30am and lasted only for 6 to 7 minutes. It could be the shortest session of the assembly.

After the adjournment, the assembly members from the opposition gathered in front of the speaker’s dais while a scuffle started among female members of the government and opposition benches.

It didn't end here, the opposition staged a sit-in but the assembly administration cut off power and water supplies to washrooms to which the PML-N members protested and tried to enter the office of the chief security officer.

Later, speaking to the media, Pervaiz Elahi said he has the majority in the house and vowed to win the election.