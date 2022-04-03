‘Thank God, I won’t see their faces again’, PM hits out at dissident MNAs

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a gathering of government parliamentarians in Islamabad on April 2, 2022. - PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he thanks God as he does not have to see the faces of dissident PTI lawmakers again as the National Assembly gets ready for voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

“Whenever they (dissident MNAs) came to me before the budget, I would first take two tablets of disprin. Then, they would ask me for several things,” the PM told the government lawmakers during a dinner hosted by him at the PM House, where according to the sources, 140 lawmakers were present.

According to the party’s sources, speaking to the MNAs, who hardly appeared enthusiastic about Sunday’s crucial session, the prime minister still sounded confident and optimistic about his success.

“I am observing your gestures and it seems that you are here to give me a farewell like this is our last dinner,” the prime minister said while passing a quipping remark.

“I am not worried, because we are not losing tomorrow, as until the last ball is bowled, your captain might pull off something unusual,” he said.

He said the conspirators and their collaborators stood exposed and would not be pardoned by the nation.

The prime minister had earlier, during his interaction with the people on telephone, claimed to have more than one plan and that he would win in the National Assembly, however, on ground, there is no possibility of him emerging as winner at the end of the voting on the no-trust motion.

The PTI effectively lost its majority in the 342-member National Assembly on Wednesday, when its coalition partner, MQM-P, said its seven lawmakers would vote in favour of the opposition. Before them, several other allies and PTI MNAs had switched sides.

The prime minister also referred to the success of PTI’s candidates in the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and insisted that the tide had turned and the people could not be deceived. He also predicted the success of PTI in the LG polls in Punjab.

“A change has been witnessed in Pakistan. The results of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shown us, where the nation is moving towards,” he said.

The PM further said PTI was only a major party that represented the people all over the country, adding the looters of national would not be allowed to return to power.