ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States, a British wire service reported.

"How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?" Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office. "Democracy functions on moral authority - what moral authority is left after this connivance?"

Imran alleged that he is being removed to bring an American-backed government.

"The move to oust me is blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States,” he said, terming it an attempt at “regime change”.

Khan, who has already lost his parliamentary majority after allies quit his coalition government and joined the opposition, urged his supporters to take to the streets on Sunday ahead of the vote.

US President Joe Biden has not called Khan since taking office, but the White House has denied that it is seeking to topple him. The US embassy in Islamabad did not immediately reply to a request for comment.