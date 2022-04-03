The letter saga

Ever since Imran Khan waved a letter during a jalsa, a new debate has surfaced. Now, people across the country are divided over the authenticity of the letter. While many call it a political stunt, others believe that there is some truth to these allegations. After the National Security Council (NSC) statement, there is no ambiguity left about the authenticity of the letter. Politics in Pakistan have taken wrong turns so many times that now our politicians have lost their credibility. The PM has blamed the heads of three major political parties on national television for participating in a foreign conspiracy to overthrow his government. The opposition is on its way to winning the no-confidence motion, but the PM’s statement has damaged the credibility of this motion.

Undoubtedly, the PM is a popular leader and after the NSC statement, the majority will be in his favour. The opposition is now responsible for clearing its name. Our country is passing through crucial times. One can hope that these politicians will prioritise national interests and settle their issues before someone else intervenes to resolve it. Keeping in view the current situation, it seems unlikely that they will keep their egos aside. State institutions should intervene to defuse the situation as our country is not in a position to withstand the current political drama. The relevant institutions should not just investigate the issue of alleged funding to the heads of the political parties but also find out why the letter was brought so late to the NSC.

Huma Nawaz

Rawalpindi