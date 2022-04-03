US denial of ‘threat letter’ a lie, says Mazari

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday said the US denial of ‘threat letter’ is an ‘absolute lie’.

She claimed that Pakistan was threatened via an official communication by a powerful country, which said: “if you remove Imran Khan, you will be forgiven.”

The human rights minister said that the US officials in the past also told a lie before the high officials of the United Nations’ Organisation (UNO) over the presence of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq.

“US is in the habit of giving false denials, including even before UN!,” she wrote on her twitter account.