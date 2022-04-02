Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation. Photo: Geo TV/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the masses to raise their voice against the “foreign conspiracy” being hatched to topple down his government.



PM Imran Khan made the remarks ahead of taking live telephone calls from the nation. The Q&A session started after a delay of a few hours as the time for it was changed three times.

Peaceful protest

He called on the youth to protest for two days — today and tomorrow — against the "foreign plot".

"...I want you to protest for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan," the prime minister said during a live Q&A session.



He maintained that the "conspiracy" against his government has been proven as the politicians were being "traded out in the open" and trying to take down an elected government just because "they don't like it."

The country will "have no future" if the situation keeps moving in a similar manner, the prime minister said, as he advised the youth to hold "peaceful" protests. "This is your right," he added.

PM Imran Khan said that when the United Kingdom attacked Iraq under the false pretext of having weapons of mass destruction, two million people came out on the streets and protested against it.

As he gave the example of the United Kingdom, the prime minister told the youth to follow it.

"When the nation stands with the truth, it becomes the biggest fear of traitors (Opposition) and those who have sold their conscience," the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan said he wanted history to remember the "traitors" as they were "conspiring" with foreign powers. He said even the National Security Committee (NSC) had seen the letter.

The premier said the "foreign powers" knew that when he is ousted, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would assume power and their ties would be mended.

"He (Shahbaz) has already stated that 'beggers are not choosers'," the prime minister said, claiming that the Opposition was ready to be "slaves" of foreign powers.

He said the Opposition leaders would always remain the "slaves" of the foreign powers as they were "corrupt".

In response to a question, the prime minister said he would not spare the Opposition and dubbed them the "traitors of the nation". "I will decide the legal course of action against them by tonight."

'We are proud of our Army'

Advising people to refrain from maligning the armed forces on social media, the prime minister said "the enemies of Pakistan" were trying to split the country into three parts.

"We are proud of our army who have kept the country together and PTI is the next thing which is uniting Pakistan as it is a national party that has support [in all provinces]," he said.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister will take place tomorrow, with the Opposition looking in a strong position to send the incumbent government packing.

The PTI lost its majority in the 342-member National Assembly Wednesday when a coalition partner — MQM-P — said its seven lawmakers would vote in support of the Opposition alliance. Before them, several other allies had switched sides.

But the prime minister has seemingly not lost hope and has vowed to give a "surprise" to the Opposition on the voting day.









Details to follow...