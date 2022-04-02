 
Saturday April 02, 2022
Islamabad

Puppet show

By APP
April 02, 2022

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday presented a puppet show featuring folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults on gender, education, and environmental issues.

An exclusive show showcased there for children such events boost puppetry through better awareness among people, especially youth, said a press release issued here.

