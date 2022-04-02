Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday presented a puppet show featuring folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults on gender, education, and environmental issues.
An exclusive show showcased there for children such events boost puppetry through better awareness among people, especially youth, said a press release issued here.
Islamabad : The investiture ceremony of newly elected College Management Committee of Islamabad Model College for...
Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital conducted a medical camp at Quaid-I-Azam University , Islamabad, for...
Rawalpindi : The 73rd Annual Flower Show of Morgah Club, Attock Refinery Limited was held on Friday, at Morgah Club,...
Wah : Department of English, University of Wah organised second International Conference on Linguistic, Literary and...
Islamabad : The world’s most famous archaeological site, Takht-i-Bahi, is attracting a large number of people from...
Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Friday urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.Chief...
Comments