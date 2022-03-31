Pakistan’s regional exports jump 26.47pc in July-Feb

ISLAMABAD: Country’s exports to seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 26.47 percent in first eight months of the financial year (2021-22), a government data showed.

Exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives accounted for $2954.604 million, which was 14.33 percent of the country’s overall exports of $20616.992 million during July-February (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China topped the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, followed by other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbours such as Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Exports to China posted growth of 57.90 percent to $1,841.113 million in the eight months, from $1,165.949 million during last year. Shipping to Bangladesh also increased by 48.83 percent to $559.118 million from $375.669 million.

The country’s export to Afghanistan dropped by 53.02 percent to $295.866 million this year, from $629.787 million, whereas exports to India also dipped by 69.64 percent to $0.633 million from $2.085.

Exports to Sri Lanka rose by 59.38 percent to $249.079 million from $156.272 million in the previous year, while exports to Nepal also increased by 58.06 percent to $4.508 million from $2.852 million.

In addition, exports to Maldives increased by 22.34 percent to $4.287 million from $3.504 million, the report said.

Imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $11,648.278 million

during the period under review, as compared to $8,222.207 million during

last year, showing increase of 41.66 percent.

Imports from China during July-Feb 2021-22 were recorded at $11,284.487 million, against $7,863.325 million during the same period last year, showing an increase of 43.50 percent.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $121.761 million against imports of $126.041 million, decrease of 3.39 percent while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 2.24 percent from $122.074 million to $119.328 million.

Imports from Sri Lanka witnessed a 4.76 percent decrease from $56.350 million to $53.664 million, whereas the country’s imports from Bangladesh recorded at $67.025 million from $53.668 million during last year.

Imports from Nepal into the country witnessed an increase of 8.77 percent from $0.741 million to $0.806 million, it said.