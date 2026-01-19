Chevy Chase shares disappointment after 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' snub

Chevy Chase is reportedly feeling hurt, as he was not included in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Sharing his thoughts in the CNN Films documentary I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, the 82-year-old American comedian and actor said, "It was kind of upsetting actually.”

He added, "I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all the other actors. When Garrett [Morris] and Laraine [Newman] went on the stage there. I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?”

"Why was Bill Murray [on the Weekend Update segment] and why was I not? I don't have an answer for that,” Chase asked.

Notably, the Vegas Vacation star was not invited to perform even though he was there at the taping of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

He texted Lorne Michaels, the creator of SNL, just to ask why he was not included but he then retracted his “complaint,” calling it silly.

The Three Amigos star shared, “I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne and then took it back," Chase admitted.

"I said, ‘Okay, I take it back, silly.' But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there. I don't know who it was, but somebody made a mistake. They should've had me on that stage. It hurt,” Chevy Chase explained.