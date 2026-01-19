Royals

Royal family buries King Charles' cousin

Spain's King and Queen were present during the funeral and burial of Princess Irene

By The News Digital
January 19, 2026

The Spanish royal family on Monday said King King Felipe VI , along with his daughters the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sophia, and mother Queen Sophia attended the funeral for Princess Irene of Greece at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

Princess Irene who died on Thursday
Princess Irene who died on Thursday 

Following the funeral, the burial ceremony took place at the Royal Cemetery of Tatoi Palace.

Princess Irene of Greece, the younger sister of the late King Constantine, the last King of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain, died at the age of 83 on  Thursday January 15, 2026.

She was the first cousin of the late Prince Philip of Britain and the first cousin once removed of  King Charles III.

King Charles with his late father Prince Philip
King Charles with his late father Prince Philip 

However, no member of the British royal family was present during her funeral or burial. 

According to royal experts, although she was the late Prince Philip's first cousin, in royal terms it's not considered a close blood-relative relationship for the British monarchy.


More From Royals News