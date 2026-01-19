Royal family buries King Charles' cousin
Spain's King and Queen were present during the funeral and burial of Princess Irene
The Spanish royal family on Monday said King King Felipe VI , along with his daughters the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sophia, and mother Queen Sophia attended the funeral for Princess Irene of Greece at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.
Following the funeral, the burial ceremony took place at the Royal Cemetery of Tatoi Palace.
Princess Irene of Greece, the younger sister of the late King Constantine, the last King of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain, died at the age of 83 on Thursday January 15, 2026.
She was the first cousin of the late Prince Philip of Britain and the first cousin once removed of King Charles III.
However, no member of the British royal family was present during her funeral or burial.
According to royal experts, although she was the late Prince Philip's first cousin, in royal terms it's not considered a close blood-relative relationship for the British monarchy.
-
Meghan Markle 'ruined' Prince Harry's life?
-
Princess Irene's coffin arrives for funeral rites
-
Inside Kate Middleton's meaningful nod to own milestone
-
Andrew lands in fresh major trouble after Princess Eugenie left him 'devastated'
-
Prince Harry feels sidelined by Meghan Markle as he searches for clearer direction
-
Meghan Markle warned about 'risky move' as Prince Harry arrives in Britain
-
Prince Harry appears in high spirits, greets supporters at London High Court
-
Kate Middleton, Prince William left 'frustrated' for THIS major reason