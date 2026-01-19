Royal family buries King Charles' cousin

The Spanish royal family on Monday said King King Felipe VI , along with his daughters the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sophia, and mother Queen Sophia attended the funeral for Princess Irene of Greece at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

Princess Irene who died on Thursday

Following the funeral, the burial ceremony took place at the Royal Cemetery of Tatoi Palace.

Princess Irene of Greece, the younger sister of the late King Constantine, the last King of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain, died at the age of 83 on Thursday January 15, 2026.

She was the first cousin of the late Prince Philip of Britain and the first cousin once removed of King Charles III.

King Charles with his late father Prince Philip

However, no member of the British royal family was present during her funeral or burial.

According to royal experts, although she was the late Prince Philip's first cousin, in royal terms it's not considered a close blood-relative relationship for the British monarchy.



