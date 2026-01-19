Super Bowl halftime show gets another attraction besides Bad Bunny

Super Bowl halftime show gets another prime attraction besides Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is not the only artist to rock the stage of the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Green Day, a rock band, is another prime attraction that is hired to entertain fans.

Billie Joe Armstrong, the band's frontman, shares a statement on the announcement, "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!"

"We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

Green Day

They will perform in addition to Bunny – the halftime headliner – whom some conservative quarters are targeting for singing mostly in Spanish instead of English.



Danica Patrick, a former racecar driver, recently made a statement that underlines the backlash the Puerto Rican singer is facing.

"No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest-rated television events of the year," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But what concerned Bunny most was the well-being of his fans in the wake of ICE raids across the United States.

This is the reason, he revealed last September, that he is avoiding bringing the current Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour to America.

"The issue of — like, f**** ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

In the meantime, Bunny will perform his first headlining halftime show on Feb 8.