Meghan Markle named in Epstein files with Ghislaine Maxwell?

Some social media users, who never get tired of attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex online for one reason or another, love to think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were named in Epstein files.

Their belief apparently stems from some media reports that were published with headlines implying that the couple was somehow connected to the late sex offender.

However, the fact is that the couple is not actually implicated in the files released by the US Department of Justice in December 2025.

Meghan Markle's name appearing in the files only alludes to mentions of the Duchess's name in the comments discussing an article, and in no way serves as evidence the Duchess of Sussex had any involvement with either Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Among the documents released by the United States government, there was an email exchange, mentioning a 2020 article referring to Prince Harry's remarks about his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Some media outlets reported that both Harry and Meghan's names appeared in the text of an email because the article they are discussing contained their names.

Bad news for Meghan's critics: this not the same thing as being named as a connected person in the Epstein scandal.