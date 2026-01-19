Zachary Levi 'running' to build his future in politics?

It is being reported that Zachary Levi is getting prepared to enter the realm of power.

Radar Online reported that the 45-year-old American actor is contemplating making his future in politics, as he loves doing spiritually driven roles but Hollywood only makes faith-based films when the profit is humongous.

This inconsistency has persuaded him to look for other options to build his career in, so he thought of going into politics.

An insider told the outlet, “Zach isn't out there saying he's running for anything. But when you really listen to him – the way he talks about courage, conviction, hope – it sounds like someone building more than an acting resume."

Notably, one of Levi’s friends has denied rumours stating that he has no political plans; however, one studio exec stated, "He's reading the room. And he knows exactly who's responding to his message."

Another well-placed Hollywood insider said, "He's crafting an outsider persona – inspirational, disruptive, principled.”

“It's the kind of brand politicians dream of. Whether he uses it that way is the real question,” they added.

For those unaware, Levi’s portrayal of Chuck Bartowski in the action comedy series Chuck from 2007 to 2012 earned him widespread recognition.

Later, he starred as the titular character Wizard Shazam in the 2019 superhero film Shazam! and its 2023 sequel.

Zachary Levi’s latest project is Sarah's Oil, a 2025 American biographical drama film regarding Sarah Rector, in which he played the role of Bert Smith.