Samuel L. Jackson's old movie found new life: Here's how

Samuel L. Jackson's 'S.W.A.T.' trends among the top 5 films on Tubi

In 2003, Samuel L. Jackson appeared on the big screen as Sgt Dan "Hondo" Harrelson in the action crime thriller S.W.A.T.



The film was an adaptation of the Aaron Spelling TV series of the same name, which aired in 1975. Despite the movie being more than two decades old, it has found a new life.

It's on Tubi, a free streaming platform, and has reached the top 4 of the trending movies on the streamer.

Samuel L. Jackson and Collin Farell

In addition to Samuel, S.W.A.T. starred Collin Farrell, Jeremy Renner, and Michele Rodriguez. Produced on a $70 million budget, the movie grossed $207 million.

Given the profitability, the makers greenlit two sequels, S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011) and S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017), but neither features the original cast.

Later in 2017, S.W.A.T. returned to its original roots, the television. Tapping Shemar Moore in the lead, CBS aired the reboot in 2017, which ran for eight seasons.

Further, reports recently said, a spin-off titled S.W.A.T.: Exiles is also in the works.