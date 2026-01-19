Nobel Prize snub hardens Donald Trump's tone on ‘peace’

As the recent debate over the Nobel Peace Prize continues over who should keep the 'peace prize,' U.S. President Trump also expressed his views regarding 'peace award selection.''

In a written message to Norway's Prime Minister Trump said: "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

The letter goes on to demand "complete and total control of Greenland."

The letter further states that "Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents; it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there also."

The letter was sent to multiple European ambassadors on Monday, January 19, 19,2026 and posted by PBS News correspondent Nick Schifrin, who read it.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States,” he told Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the letter leaked this morning. “The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland.”

It has been assumed that the latest response came in the light wake of a recent statement issued from the Nobel Peace Committee regarding the transfer of the peace award.

The award committee issued a clarification on the status of the Nobel Peace Prize amid public debate after Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Prize laureate publicly declared about "presenting her Nobel Peace Prize" to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Moreover, later, Trump also publicly acknowledged the gesture and kept the medal that was handed to him, triggering discussions about whether a Nobel award can be transferred or not.

The foundation emphasized that Nobel Prizes cannot be transferred or redistributed.

On the contrary, the Nobel Institute, for presenting the "Peace Prize," reaffirmed that the Nobel Peace Foundation committee should hold its core value, which mainly focuses upon safeguarding the dignity of the Nobel Peace Awards and their administration.

The Nobel committee clearly stated that the foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and follows its terms and conditions.