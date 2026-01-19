After surgery, Piers Morgan reminded of his remarks about Meghan's father's hospitalization

Piers Morgan suffered a broken femur that required surgery after tripping at a London restaurant, the British journalist revealed in a social media post.

The "Piers Morgan Uncensored," host shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed, revealing that he had tripped on a step, fractured the neck of his femur so severely he needed a new hip, and would need to be on crutches for six weeks.

Hundreds of his supporters on social media expressed sympathy with the journalist, wishing him a swift recovery.

However, some users, who were livid at him for mocking Meghan Markle in a social media post on her father Thomas Markle's surgery last month, called his fracture karma.

A collage of pictures of Thomas Markle and Piers Morgan was circulated with the text reading ""Karma has no menu, you get served what you deserve."

Piers Morgan had made sarcastic remarks about Prince Harry's wife following Meghan's father, Thomas Markle's, major surgery to have his leg amputated.

A spokesperson for the Duchess had confirmed that Meghan Markle "has reached out to her father" following the procedure.

Meghan, who has been estranged from her father for several years since her wedding to Prince Harry, found out about his surgery when reading about it in the news.

However, Piers attacked Meghan on social media, where he wrote: "Who did Princess Pinocchio ‘reach out to’? Let’s have a name."



