Sean Penn's gay role interview resurfaces after LA stroll with Valeria Nicov

A video of Sean Penn and his girlfriend Valeria Nicov has been shared with unsubstantiated claims about the couple after they were spotted holding hands in California during an outing.

The age gap between the 65-year-old Hollywood star and his 30-year-old Eastern European girlfriend dominated discussions on social media amid a successful award season Sean Penn's film One Battle After Another.

Some uses also made controversial remarks about Valeria and Sean Penn's sexuality as they talked about their compatibility.

"Pretty obvious who wears the pants in this relationship," said a user while commenting on a clip featuring the couple, claiming they had an argument after an event recently.

"Valeria Nicov is 6 feet tall with those shoes on! Compared to Sean Penn at only 5’8." read an X post.

Some parts of Sean Penn's 2024 interview were circulated, where the actor talked about playing gay in 2008 film, "Milk."

"Sean Penn says "I went 15 years miserable on sets" and "Milk" was "the last time I had a good time." However, he could no longer play the openly gay role as a straight actor if "Milk" were made today, read a screenshot of Variety's article shared by some users on X.

"It could not happen in a time like this. It's a time of tremendous overreach. It's a timid and artless policy toward the human imagination."

The screenshot was based on the actor's interview during the promotions of his his film Daddio, which also featured Dakota Johnson.

The social media campaign involving the actor started after speculation was made that the Hollywood star might be dating a man.

Some people assumed he was dating a man because Valeria Nicov has an athletic build. Such assumptions are often made about celebrities with strong builds.



