Inside Kate Middleton's meaningful nod to own milestone

Kate Middleton made subtle nod to milestone moment in latest outing

Kate Middleton chose the perfect accessory to ring in her 44th birthday and the Red Roses rugby squad's World Cup win.

For her first royal engagement since her birthday, the Princess of Wales held a reception for the Rugby team to honor their achievement. The event was held at Windsor Castle on January 15.

The mom-of-three dressed up in red as a nod to the team’s name. She brought out her Alexander McQueen pantsuit, featuring an asymmetric jacket and wide-leg trousers for the event.

Her perfect accessory was a necklace featuring the red garnet gemstone, which is her birthstone. The necklace is the London-born brand Auree's "Bali" birthstone necklace, which retails for $678. Kate paired it with pearl cluster earrings.

The Princess enjoyed her day, getting a signed team jersey as a gift and beholding the team’s World Cup trophy. The group also took a photo with her in the front.

Princess Kate's day with the rugby stars included seeing their World Cup trophy, being gifted with a signed team jersey, and posing for a group photo with the squad.

Kate also praised rugby as a sport and noted that children should be allowed to play it with opposite genders and not be divided very young.

"Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn't yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby)," she shared.

"Rugby is so accessible. Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game. Actually, they shouldn't necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early," she remarked.

"Obviously, as they get physically stronger - George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George - but, up to a certain age, I think it's great," Kate quipped.