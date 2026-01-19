Drunk driver tries to snatch San Diego deputy’s gun during chase

A suspected drunk driver led deputies on a tense late-night pursuit in southern California before physically struggling with officers and trying to pull a gun from a deputy’s hands, authorities said.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies spotted a truck speeding and weaving through traffic in Vista on Saturday night.

The chase that followed was slow but deliberate, ending when the driver pulled into a residential driveway and tried to make a run for it, according to NBC 7.

The driver, identified as Efrain Bernardino Gomez, ignored repeated commands from deputies and fled on foot.

As officers closed in, the situation escalated. During a physical struggle, Gomez grabbed the barrel of a deputy’s firearm and attempted to pull it free, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded by using a Taser, bringing the confrontation to an end. Gomez was arrested without further incident. No officers were injured and no property damage was reported.

Gomez was taken to the Vista Detention Facility and booked on multiple felony charges, including attempting to remove a firearm from an officer with other two related charges.

He also faces several misdemeanour charges, including drunk driving, reckless driving and driving without a licence.

Bail was set at more than $106,000. He is due to appear in a superior court later this week.