Elizabeth Hurley faces an impossible choice as son Damian, beau Billy Ray Cyrus clash

It is being reported that Elizabeth “Liz” Hurley is in the middle of a difficult stage of life as she is being forced to choose between her son Damian Hurley and boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

An insider told Radar Online that Liz’s 23-year-old son Damian, who she shares with ex-partner Steve Bing, is growing apart because of her high-profile romance with Billy.

The source shared, "Liz keeps saying this is just a rough patch, that these are growing pains and they'll get through it, but everyone can see how stressful this is for her.”

Notably, Damian, who is a actor and model by profession, has been the center of mom’s attention after the death of his father, Bing.

For those unaware, Bing, a businessman and film producer, died by suicide at the age of 55 on June 22, 2020.

According to the insider, "Liz and Damian are so close and used to spending so much time together, he has been her plus one forever, and now Billy Ray is taking that spot.”

"Granted, Damian is older now and has his own life. But it's hard for him to share his mother's attention. Damian has made it clear he does not want to spend any time with Billy Ray,” claimed the source.

Billy and the Strictly Confidential star are " like oil and water. Damian is very into the high fashion world and the London society scene – he couldn't be more posh. And Billy Ray is pure country."

They were on good terms when Liz “first introduced them,” as “they added each other on Instagram and were messaging. They went on a shopping spree for cowboy boots and hats and Billy Ray even gave Damian a bunch of designer pieces from his own closet. But after Damian's last visit to Nashville, he refused to come back," the source revealed.

"Liz is running herself ragged trying to reassure Billy Ray on one side and coax Damian on the other. It's exhausting. But she won't give up – these are the two men she loves most,” the source concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley confirmed their relationship in April 2025 after meeting on the set of Christmas in Paradise in 2022.