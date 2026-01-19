Rare Pokémon cards worth $100k stolen in New York shop robbery

A friendly Pokémon card night in New York City ended in fear when armed men stormed and made off with around $100,000 worth of rare cards.

Poké Court, based on West 13th Street, was hosting a community arts and crafts night on January 14 when three masked men allegedly burst inside, pointed a gun at staff and customers, and issued threats, according to police.

The suspects smashed glass display cases and grabbed high-worth Pokémon cards, including individual cards worth up to $5,500 along with cash and a customer’s phone, New York Police Department officials told PIX11.

Despite the terror, no one was physically hurt. In a Facebook post, the shop said it was thankful the situation did not escalate, adding: "No one should have to have a gun in their face while enjoying their hobby."

Security footage later released shows hooded men waving firearms as frightened customers stood frozen.

The shop says it is now reviewing security measures but insists the robbery will not break its community spirit.

"We love Pokémon," the owners wrote, "but no card is worth losing lives over."