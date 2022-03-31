Boltay Hath host Iftikhar Ahmed dies

LAHORE:Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, the host of Boltay Hath, a state TV programme, has passed away. Iftikhar did the programme with his wife Rehana Iftikhar that used sign language to reach out to people with speaking and hearing disabilities. He helped deaf and dumb children to live a meaningful life in society. He received an award for Boltay Hath in 1986. His daughter, actor Madiha Iftikhar, wrote on Instagram, “Boltay Hath was one of its kind. An educational programme designed by my parents in 1984 to teach sign language to people. The idea was to create a bridge between deaf and other members of the society.” —Correspondent