Tatars demand return of Crimea

Kyiv: Crimean Tatar community leaders on Tuesday demanded that returning the peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, should be a condition imposed by Kyiv in its talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. At a virtual meeting of the Mejlis -- the traditional assembly of the Tatar Muslim minority in Crimea -- members declared that returning the peninsula should be an "obligatory condition" in all negotiations with Russia.
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as more hospitals announced...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might...
Washington: Scientists who spent years spraying oxytocin up the noses of lions found the big cats became much...
London: Two UK Supreme Court judges resigned Wednesday from Hong Kong’s top court, as the government in London said...
The Hague: The United States is completing the destruction of its last declared chemical weapons stockpiles of which...
Johannesburg: A former South African student was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after she went on a...
Comments