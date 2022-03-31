 
March 31, 2022
Tatars demand return of Crimea

By AFP
March 31, 2022

Kyiv: Crimean Tatar community leaders on Tuesday demanded that returning the peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, should be a condition imposed by Kyiv in its talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. At a virtual meeting of the Mejlis -- the traditional assembly of the Tatar Muslim minority in Crimea -- members declared that returning the peninsula should be an "obligatory condition" in all negotiations with Russia.

