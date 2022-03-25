Gas, electricity loadshedding triggers protest

PESHAWAR: The infuriated residents of Nauthia and Gulberg on Thursday blocked the main road for traffic in front of Sunehri Masjid in Saddar for hours to protest against the prolonged gas and electricity loadshedding.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and authorities concerned, the protesters set ablaze tyres and blocked one of the busiest roads, causing a worst traffic jam. The diversion of traffic to link roads further complicated the situation, creating problems for the pedestrians. Led by former MPA Arif Yousaf and local elders, the protesters were chanting slogans and urging the authorities to take notice of the situation.

The speakers said that they had been facing gas and electricity loadshedding for the last seven months. Arif Yousaf said the gas and electricity loadshedding had made life miserable for the people.

He said the non-availability of gas and loadshedding could not be tolerated in Ramazan. He said the residents had been paying monthly bills for both the gas and electricity regularly.

“The people are being deprived of their basic rights,” said Arif Yousaf.

The protesters, however, dispersed peacefully after authorities assured them to solve the issues forthwith. The authorities assured that there would be no gas and electricity loadshedding during the Ramazan.