Code of conduct violation: ECP issues notices to PM, others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over violation of code of conduct and alleged use of government resources during his visit to Malakand on March 20.

The notice has been issued by the district monitoring officer of the Election Commission, Malakand, referring to the premier’s visit ahead of the second phase of the local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The notices have been also issued to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Ports & Shipping Ali Zaidi, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Junaid Akbar, MPA Shakeel Khan and MPA Pir Musawwar to personally appear or through lawyer for submission of their responses.

The district monitoring officer was also summoned to the office of Election Commission, Malakand on March 22 at 10 am. Similar notices were issued to the candidates of the PTI and PML-N, respectively over violation of the code of conduct in the constituencies of the chairman tehsil council, Manshera.