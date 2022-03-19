PARACHINAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan postponed his scheduled visit to Kurram district due to inclement weather.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had planned a gathering at the sports complex in Parachinar, where the prime minister was scheduled to address a public gathering after Friday prayers but the event was cancelled due to heavy rain.

The prime minister was visiting Parachinar to hold the public meeting in support of the party candidates to boost their winning prospects in the second phase of the local government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI Member National Assembly Malik Fakhar Zaman and Member Provincial Assembly Syed Iqbal Mian madethe announcement from the stage about the postponement of the prime minister's visit when the heavy rain started.

A large number of PTI supporters had gathered at the venue for the public gathering and were waiting for the arrival of the prime minister. They left the venue when they were informed that the premier had postponed his planned visit due to the heavy rain.

Last time the then prime minister Benazir Bhutto visited Parachinar some 28 years back. The local people were hoping that the prime minister would announce the establishment of a medical college and a university in Parachinar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the third time in one week not to violate the code of conduct for the elections ahead of his public meeting in Kurram district.

The latest letter was sent to the PM and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday through their secretaries from the office of the district monitoring officer, Kurram Khushal Zada.

Later, Imran Khan urged people of Kurram to fully participate in the local government elections. In a video message with his helicopter in the background, the prime minister urged the people to fully participate in the LG elections there. He promised to visit them as soon as possible once the weather conditions get normal.