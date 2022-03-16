Student groups clash

LAHORE:Two student groups clashed over a minor issue at Punjab University (PU) New Campus here Tuesday resulting in injuries on both sides. Sources in the university said that the clash erupted between students belonging to Punjabi Council and Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) following Jamiat activists allegedly created scene over a female student sitting next to male student and drawing something on his hand. A PU official said that the university security guards and police reached the spot and controlled the situation. He said some students belonging to both sides got injured in the incident and added that the university would take strict disciplinary action against all those involved. The university admin has not moved application to local police for registration of case till filing of the report.