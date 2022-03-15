Call for mainstreaming women from remote areas

Islamabad: First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Monday called for the mainstreaming of women from far-flung areas through the creation of better opportunities and enabling environment for them.
She was addressing a ceremony held here to launch a book written by Zeeshan Zia Raja and titled '101 Incredible Women CEOs of Pakistan'. The first lady said Pakistani women were rendering exemplary services in almost all fields of life.
She highlighted the efforts of the government for widening business and entrepreneurship opportunities for women. In the book, Zeeshan Zia Raja, the head of American Lycetuff School System, paid tribute to women working as heads of institutions in both public and private sectors. He said the book was meant to highlight Pakistan's soft image as a country with an inclusive environment for women.
Islamabad:Islamabad the beautiful is on track to regain its beauty as the Capital Development Authority has planted...
Islamabad:The gathering of one-million people in Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan would prove to be...
Rawalpindi:To provide a space where faculty members and their visitors can not only sit & relax but also can exert...
Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, on the direction of the Punjab Government, conducted a thorough...
Islamabad:Dr. Muhammad Zaman has recently been awarded the ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ by Higher Education...
Islamabad:The 9th convocation ceremony was held at the Air University main campus here on Monday. The ceremony spanned...
Comments