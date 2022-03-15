Call for mainstreaming women from remote areas

Islamabad: First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Monday called for the mainstreaming of women from far-flung areas through the creation of better opportunities and enabling environment for them.

She was addressing a ceremony held here to launch a book written by Zeeshan Zia Raja and titled '101 Incredible Women CEOs of Pakistan'. The first lady said Pakistani women were rendering exemplary services in almost all fields of life.

She highlighted the efforts of the government for widening business and entrepreneurship opportunities for women. In the book, Zeeshan Zia Raja, the head of American Lycetuff School System, paid tribute to women working as heads of institutions in both public and private sectors. He said the book was meant to highlight Pakistan's soft image as a country with an inclusive environment for women.