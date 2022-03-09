‘Pak students performing well at UK varsities’

LAHORE:Students from Pakistan are performing exceptionally well at British universities. The government and its parents should feel proud to see these talented youth contributing to industry and research at international level.

These views were expressed by a three-member delegation comprising UK Academics and International Managers visiting Pakistan from University of Nottingham. In an exclusive interview with The News, Jonathan Jenkins, International Recruitment Manager, revealed that he had met a large number of highly qualified and talented students who could excel in top universities in the world including UK.

“I am very impressed with the quality of students and their knowledge about international education and we have extended several scholarships to Pakistani students on the basis of merit during this trip.”

Dr Mohamed from the faculty of engineering, University of Nottingham, added that he strongly feels Pakistan has a potential for education and research exchange programmes with UK, and the PAK-UK Education Gateway is an initiative in the right direction which will bring the academicians, students and education managers closer to find unlimited opportunities of collaboration in education and research sector.

Ms Lucy Rose, Faculty Admissions and Partnerships Manager, who is also the part of the delegation, where she is meeting institutions such as LUMS and NUST to explore possibilities of mutual cooperation with Pakistani institutions particularly in the area of engineering & technology. She was of an opinion that Nottingham engineering school can offer great possibilities for Pakistani students to study engineering and carry out research at an advance level due to its recognition in offering research opportunities through highly qualified faculty and state of art well equipped laboratories.

Dr Mohamed said his meeting with Pakistani institutions has suggested, “We shall now recommend our Pro-Vice-Chancellor to visit Pakistan with an aim to meet Pakistani institutions, universities and academics to find mutually beneficial academic and research cooperation.” He said he would love to return with more senior colleagues to progress further on their meetings in this trip. The visiting UK delegates were first time in Pakistan and said they were extremely pleased with hospitality and warm reception they received.