CDWP clears Rs49.65bn projects

ISLAMABAD: Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared three projects with an estimated cost of Rs49.65 billion, including procurement of 25 shunting diesel-electric locomotives for Pakistan Railways.

Projects included improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, procurement/manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives and construction of Mangi Dam in Quetta.

Chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan, the meeting was attended by secretary Ministry of Planning, secretary Railways, secretary Ministry ofCommunication, National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman and other key officials.

NHA chairman apprised the meeting about the estimated cost of the improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road project and that it would be executed in four packages.

He informed the meeting that in the first package, the road would be improved and widened in Chitral Town and in the second phase from Booni (38km), in third phase from Booni to Shaidas (8km) and in the fourth phase from Shaidas to Shandur (114km).

The objective of the project was to facilitate the commuters and to promote the tourism industry. Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan stressed the importance of the design of the project.

The CDWP also discussed in length the diesel electric locomotives project for various districts of the country with an estimated cost of Rs14.761 billion. Objective of this project is to procure/manufacture 25 diesel electric locomotives for shunting of 2000-2200 HP which are direly needed for smooth train formation and operations.

Secretary Railway informed the meeting that old locomotives were being used for shunting, which created operational problems and hindrances in reaching revenue targets. New locomotives would provide reliable and cost-effective train formation and shunting service. CWDP also cleared construction of Mangi Dam. The water conveyance from dam to Quetta city is through 40km of 600mm diameter steel pumping main and 20km of 450mm diameter steel gravity main.

The dam would enable a supply of 8.1mgd (15.1 cusecs) to Quetta. The chair directed officials of government of Balochistan to give priority and due consideration to complete the project by June 2023.