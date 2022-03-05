 
March 05, 2022
Teenage boy commits suicide

By Our Correspondent
March 05, 2022

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide at his house in New Karachi on Friday. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 17-year-old Ali Raza, son of Arsalan. Sharing details of the initial investigation, police said the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan; however, the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

