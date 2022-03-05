Teenage boy commits suicide

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide at his house in New Karachi on Friday. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 17-year-old Ali Raza, son of Arsalan. Sharing details of the initial investigation, police said the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan; however, the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.
KARACHI: Unilever Pakistan and Circle Pakistan have partnered to set up a digital training program exclusively for...
British Council CEO Scott McDonald launched a ‘Pakistan/UK New Perspectives’ programme in Karachi on Thursday to...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Development Authority to ensure the disbursement of post-retirement...
A suspected robber was apparently shot dead by his accomplices over a monetary dispute in the Airport area of Karachi....
Within just six years of its establishment, the Pak Sarzameen Party stands at its strongest position after emerging...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter has stepped up its preparations to welcome the participants of its...
Comments