Suspect caught within two hours of murdering teenage girl

Police on Monday claimed arresting man within two hours of the murder of a teenage girl in Baldia Town.

Police said 15-year-old ninth grader Madiha was shot dead at her home late on Sunday night; however, the police arrested Ameer Hamza and his alleged facilitator, Sheharyar, within two hours of the gruesome incident.

Police said Hamza entered the victim’s house, shot her once in the head, killing her on the spot. Sheharyar stayed outside on a motorcycle in the meantime. Police said Hamza used to tease the girl in the street.

Man shot dead

A 35-year-old man, Ali Nawaz Chandio, was killed in a firing incident in Sheharyar Town within the Sukkan police remits. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy.

Police said the initial investigation suggested that the victim was killed over a personal enmity. The heirs of the victim told the police that they would approach them for registering a case after the burial.